THE regular crime report for the Woking area has been released by Surrey Police, which includes a break-in at a local church last week.
“This is only a chosen snapshot of what has happened in Woking during this period,” said Bob Cowell of Goldsworth Park, on the Nextdoor community forum
“These reports are sent to Neighbourhood Watch coordinators registered on the local Neighbourhood Alert system with the purpose of making you aware of what is happening in Woking. But also, are you able to identify any property or any private CCTV which might be able to assist?
“Did you see anything suspicious?”
Woking incidents in the last week:
Burglary. St Pauls Church, Oriental Road. Wednesday 22 February 15:30-18:30. Incident number 45230021256. Both the church and nearby flat were burgled and various items stolen.
Burglary. Grange Road, Horsell. Between Wednesday 1 February to Tuesday 28 February. Incident number 45230023186. Broke in via first floor bedroom window.
Theft of catalytic convertor. Thursday 23 February to Saturday 25 February. Incident number 45230021580. Stolen from red Lexus RX in Egley Road.
Vehicle crime. Woking Hospice car park, Goldsworth Park Centre, between Thursday 23 February 20:30 to Friday 24 February 08:00. Incident number 45230021937. Number plates stolen from black Nissan Qashqai.
Theft. Granville Road, Westfield. Between 22 February 23:45 to 23 February 08:00. Incident number 45230021369. Bicycle stolen from back garden.
Do you have any CCTV locally that might capture anything in connection to these incidents? Surrey Police can now send links to you to upload CCTV remotely if required. If so, please report via the Surrey Police web page at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting the appropriate incident number.