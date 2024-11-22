Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0808: Erection of a rear outbuilding. 7 Kings Head Lane, Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0680: Change of use from C4 (small HMO) to Sui Generis (large HMO for up to 9 persons) along with the installation of a rear dormer and front rooflight. 18 The Broadway
2024/0803: Proposed single-storey side extensions, two-storey rear extension, part two-storey front extension single-storey front extension and porch, conversion of garage to a habitable room, and internal alterations. Render to front elevation. 10 The Gateway, Woodham
2024/0811: Demolition of existing building and redevelopment of the site to create a residential-led development comprising up to 272 apartments (Use Class C3) and up to 550 sq.m. of retail and commercial floorspace (Use Class E) at ground level, shared residential amenity spaces, building management facilities, plant space, refuse and cycle stores, in a building which ranges in height from a single-storey ground floor (with mezzanine in the central block) to a ground floor with a maximum of 25 storeys above. Works to create new public realm within and highway works to Church Path, Church Street East, Chobham Road and Commercial Way, including alterations to and provision of new parking, servicing and delivery bays (Environmental Statement submitted). Former BHS, 81 Commercial Way
Goldsworth Park
2024/0819: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing. 55 Knightswood
2024/0748: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 61 Kenton Way
Heathlands
2024/0815: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 7m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.2m. Meadow Croft, 101 Saunders Lane
2024/0816: Replacement of all existing roof tiles with slate tiles and installation of 4No front and 5No side solar panels. Cranford, Pond Road
Hoe Valley
2024/0822: Erection of a part single, part two-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing attached garage. 28 Howards Road, Kingfield
Horsell
2024/0817: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.5m. Beaver Creek, Horsell Common
2024/0705: Retrospective planning permission for rear outbuilding. 27 Rosehill Avenue
Mount Hermon
2024/0714: Erection of a first-floor side extension over garage. 8 Pembroke Gardens
2024/0810: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development to confirm whether material operations comprising the installation of tree protection measures and demolition of the existing dwelling and garage have been carried out in accordance with planning permission ref: PLAN/2023/0850 (Section 73 application to vary Condition 2 (Approved Plans) and Condition 7 (Tree Protection) of permission PLAN/2021/1249 granted 02.02.2022 for "Demolition of existing detached dwelling and garage and erection of replacement detached dwelling (partially below ground) together with associated engineering operations and landscaping."). Stapleford Cottage, Danes Hill
Pyrford
2024/0814: Erection of part-single and part two-storey side/rear extensions, proposed front porch infill and canopy, replacement roof and partial conversion of the existing garage to a habitable room, alterations to existing external materials to include side and rear cladding and changes to fenestration. 18 Norfolk Farm Close
2024/0205: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 97 Princess Road, Maybury
St John’s
2024/0820: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer window and erection of a rear outbuilding. Insertion of 2No front rooflights and alterations to fenestration. 3 Martin Way
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/1095/LLB: Listed building consent for erection of single-storey front extension and relocation of front entrance. Type Listed Building Consent (Alter/Extend). Brooklands Farm, Blackstroud Lane East, West End
24/1093/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (Tree protection plan) attached to planning permission 24/0856/FFU for Erection of a single-storey rear extension with flat roof following demolition of existing conservatory and removal of rear pitched gable roof and associated works. 2 Nursery Cottages, Fenns Lane, West End
24/1101/PMR: Application to vary/remove condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 24/0610/FFU for the erection of new entrance gates, boundary wall and fence. Land at Wilds And Wheatlands, The Folly, Lightwater
Chobham
24/1092/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for the erection of a telecommunications pole (9-metre maximum height). Telephone pole, Little Heath Road
Lightwater
24/1084/FFU: Retrospective application for the change of use from residential (C3) to a mix of residential and childcare uses (Class C2). 151 Guildford Road
Windlesham & Chobham
24/1046/LLB: Listed building consent for installation of signage to fascia board and hanging sign (retrospective). 26-28 High Street, Chobham
24/1062/FFU: Erection of a rear outbuilding with roof lights for use in association with existing pharmacy following demolition of existing outbuilding. 32 Chertsey Road, Chobham
24/1078/FFU: Conversion of the existing garage into habitable accommodation, replacement of existing garage door to timber framed bi-fold doors, formation of a new opening between the existing kitchen and garage, partially blocking up a serving hatch, and the replacement of an existing uPVC framed window to a timber framed sash window. Dial House, 11 Windsor Road, Chobham
24/1079/LLB: Alterations involving the conversion of the existing garage to habitable accommodation, the replacement of the existing garage door to timber framed bi-fold doors, the formation of a new opening between the existing kitchen and garage, partially blocking up a serving hatch, and the replacement of an existing uPVC framed window to a timber framed sash window. Dial House, 11 Windsor Road, Chobham
24/1090/FFU: Change of use of the first-floor flat (Class C3) to additional veterinary practice space (Class E) including ancillary accommodation (retrospective). Rosebank Cottage, Veterinary Surgery, School Road, Windlesham
24/1091/FFU: Erection of a self-build replacement dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling house with associated hard and soft landscaping works. Hawks Hill, Chertsey Road, Chobham
24/1097/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the installation of flat pack Portacabin to be used as a leather furniture repair workshop.10-12 High Street, Chobham