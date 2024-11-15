Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0805: Conversion of existing family dwelling into 3no apartments with the erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory and detached garage. 80 Chertsey Road, Byfleet
2024/0806: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and erection of a rear outbuilding following demolition of the existing outbuilding. Church Cottage, Sanway Road, Byfleet
2024/0804: Erection of a single-storey side extension and alterations to fenestration. 90 Church Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0802: Retrospective planning permission for rear outbuilding.142 Maybury Road
Heathlands
2024/0800: Erection of a part two-storey, part first-floor, part single-storey side and rear extension to provide x1 additional two-storey flat, alterations to the roof, enlarge existing front balconies, insertion of rooflights, together with other minor internal alterations. The Beeches, Wych Hill Lane
HABREG/2024/0002: Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: Prior Approval under Part 3, Class MA of The Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for the change of use of an office to 7no residential flats. Herbert Parnell Financial Services, Station House, 135 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2024/0788: Erection of a single-storey front extension, carport and side porch and extension of the existing front porch following the demolition of the existing extension. Erection of a single-storey side extension and rear portico following demolition of the existing conservatory and portico. Alterations to external materials and fenestration. Little Bridley, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
2024/0799: Erection of a rear outbuilding. Links House, Golf Club Road
Horsell
2024/0790: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 14A Elm Close
Knaphill
2024/0807: Erection of a part single and part two-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory and side lean-to. 68 Broadway
2024/0809: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and alterations to fenestration. 46 Strathcona Gardens
Mount Hermon
2024/0787: Insertion of 10No front solar panels. Penylan, Heathside Park Road
2024/0723: Erection of a single storey rear extension. 2 Dinsdale Close
Pyrford
2024/0796: Erection of a part two-storey, part first-floor side extension and associated changes to external materials and fenestration. Silverdale, Blackdown Avenue
2024/0798: Erection of a first-floor side extension, ground floor open-porch extension, roof extension including part-raising of existing ridge and addition of front and rear facing rooflights, installation of solar panels, siting of an air source heat pump, and elevational material alterations. Calypso, Pyrford Heath
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/1013/FFU: Proposed conversion of existing garage to provide a study. 56 Queens Road, Bisley
24/1057/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, internal alterations, addition of skylights and associated works. 19C Gardenia Drive, West End
24/1058/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the erection of a rear roof dormer, conversion of loft space into habitable accommodation and associated internal alterations. Bramble Cottage, Rounce Lane, West End
24/1074/FFU: Erection of single-storey rear extension following part demolition of existing conservatory, internal alterations and fenestration changes. 57 Benner Lane, West End.
24/1082/PMR: Application to vary/remove condition 4 (tree protection) of planning permission 24/0856/FFU Erection of a single-storey rear extension with flat roof following demolition of existing conservatory and removal of rear pitched gable roof and associated works. 2 Nursery Cottages, Fenns Lane, West End
24/1085/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension with first-floor balcony and construction of an additional storey. Walnut Tree Farm, Stafford Lake, Bisley
Lightwater
24/1068/FFU: Erection of 2 front roof dormers and 2 Velux rooflights following demolition of existing front roof dormer. 12 Grasmere Road
24/1087/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension with rear roof dormer and balcony area, enlargement of existing front dormers, extension of habitable accommodation into proposed roofspace to include rooflights, and erection of a detached double garage, following demolition of existing rear extension and detached garage. 162 Macdonald Road
Windlesham & Chobham
24/1005/GPT: Installation of new electronic communications apparatus. Communication Station, T Mobile Telecommunications Mast, Highams Lane, Chobham
24/1055/FFU: Base station upgrade involving the removal of 1no existing mast shroud and 3no antennas to be replaced with 1no new mast shroud housing 6no new antennas, installation of 2no new equipment cabinets and other associated ancillary works thereto. Highway Verge Nw of M3, Windsor Road, Chobham
24/1066/FFU: Householders application for a front porch extension. 10 Bosman Drive, Windlesham
24/1076/PMR: Application to vary condition 2 (plan drawings) of planning permission 24/0259/PMR (Erection of greenkeepers storage compound building including repair workshop, staff facilities and parking, erection of sand bay building, alterations to existing staff building to provide additional staff residential accommodation, formation of new internal access road, service yard including wash/fuel area and associated landscaping works. Demolition of vehicle garage, sand bay, wash and fuel bay containers, chemical and machine store and tool store) to amend the proposed external materials to be used on the greenkeepers compound building). Sunningdale Golf Club, Ridge Mount Road, Sunningdale
24/1077/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed addition of a dropped kerb and new surfacing to front garden. 18 Chertsey Road, Windlesham
24/1081/FFU: Erection of part ground-floor part first-floor rear extensions following demolition of existing shed. 73 Chertsey Road, Windlesham