Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0675: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Changes to external materials and fenestration and insertion of 2No rear rooflights. 78 Station Road, West Byfleet
2024/0692: Erection of a detached dwelling, together with associated car parking, cycle and refuse storage and landscaping, following demolition of the Scouts hut and outbuildings. Former Scout Hut, Walnut Tree Lane, Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0718: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer window and front rooflight. 1 Walton Terrace
Heathlands
2024/0715: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 1.8m and a maximum height of eaves of 1.6m. Linksyde, Hook Heath Road
2024/0721: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 7m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. Meadow Croft, 101 Saunders Lane
2024/0661: Erection of a single-storey side extension and rear pergola. Formation of front entrance gates, boundary walls and fencing. Alterations to external materials and fenestration. Tanglewood, Pyle Hill, Sutton Green
Horsell
2024/0709: Erection of a first-floor side extension. 21 Rosehill Avenue
2024/0654: Erection of two-storey side/rear extensions, single-storey front/rear extension, front and rear dormer windows, front and rear solar panels. 16 Kettlewell Close
2024/0696: Replacement windows, doors, cladding, and fascias/soffits to English block and humanities block. Removal of timber/uPVC lean-to canopy/pergola structure to English Block. No change of use. Woking High School, Morton Road
Hoe Valley
2024/0717: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension with insertion of side and rear rooflights. 26 Rosebery Crescent, Kingfield
2024/0702: Proposed roof extension, including hip-to-gable enlargement, formation of a front gable following demolition of existing front dormer, erection of a rear roof dormer, and installation of six rooflights. Replacement roof to existing garage, formation of first-floor balcony to the rear and changes to existing fenestration at ground floor. 40 Downsview Avenue, Kingfield
Pyrford
2024/0704: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Changes to fenestration. 107 Lovelace Drive
2024/0716: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a car port. Insertion of side rooflight. Melissa , Pyrford Heath, Pyrford
St John's
2024/0609: Listed Building Consent for alterations to existing floor slab, damp proofing of the floor and walls and repairs to south-west elevation wall to enable upgrading of plant and machinery to existing crematory. Woking Crematorium, 68 Hermitage Road
2024/0719: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and creation of front hardstanding and associated landscaping. 144 Goldsworth Road
2024/0608: Alterations to existing floor slab, damp proofing of the floor and walls and repairs to south-west elevation wall to enable upgrading of plant and machinery to existing crematory. Woking Crematorium, 68 Hermitage Road, St John's
2024/0722: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 148 Goldsworth Road
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Ward Bisley & West End
24/0930/FFU: Demolition of existing dwellinghouse and erection of replacement dwelling house with two detached outbuildings. Hagthorne Cottage, Lucas Green Road, West End
24/0934/FFU: Demolition of existing side extension and erection of new single-storey side extension. 8 Cuckoo Vale, West End
24/0942/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 4,5,7 (noise management, electric car charging, materials) attached to planning permission 24/0421/FFU for resurfacing existing car park to the rear, part conversion of the rear car parking area for use as a garden play area, construction of fences, installation of bicycle shelters, extension to existing bin store and alterations to the fenestration. All works in association with the use of the building as a children's nursery (falling within the same Use Class E as the current use). Dorna House Two, Guildford Road, West End
24/0960/GPE: Prior approval for a larger home extension (Schedule 2, Part 1, Class A) with a maximum depth of 8 metres, a maximum height of 3 metres and an eaves height of 3 metres. Wilds, The Folly, Lightwater
24/0965/GPE: Prior approval for a larger home extension (Schedule 2, Part 1, Class A) with a maximum depth of 4 metres, a maximum height of 3.6 metres and an eaves height of 2.43 metres. Kinrara, Church Lane, Bisley
Lightwater
24/0935/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the proposed erection of two rear facing dormer windows. 15 High View Road
24/0953/GPT: The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) - Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus (one 8-metre high timber pole). Telephone pole outside 35 Curley Hill Road
No 24/0954/GPT: Erection of a telecommunications pole 8m in height. Telephone pole outside 35 Curley Hill Road
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0928/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 2 (hard landscaping) attached to planning permission 22/1319/NMA Non-Material Amendment to application 22/0587/FFU granted 13/12/2022 to amend the wording of Conditions 6 (materials), 8 (landscaping) and 16 (sensitive lighting plan) to be prior to above ground works. Reef House, Snows Ride, Windlesham
24/0929/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 13,14,19 (landscaping, cycle store recycling bins and parking) attached to planning permission 22/0587/FFU for erection of replacement dwelling and replacement ancillary building and associated works following demolition of existing dwelling and ancillary building. Reef House, Snows Ride, Windlesham
24/0931/FFU: Erection of two-storey dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings. Haleys, Thompsons Lane, Chobham