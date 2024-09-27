Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0627: Erection of 3x dwellings (Use Class C3) and a single retail unit (Use Class E), together with associated car parking, cycle and refuse storage and landscaping, following the demolition of the existing retail unit and residential dwelling. 2 Sanway Close, Byfleet
2024/0601: Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a two-storey replacement self-build residential dwelling with accommodation in the roof space and erection of a front wall, railings and gates. Tudor House, 89 Station Road, West Byfleet
2024/0655: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the formation of habitable room in roof-space with rear L-Shaped dormer and 2No front rooflights. Cleveland Cottage, 16 Sanway Close, Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0662: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 29 The Gateway, Woodham
2024/0663: Erection of a two-storey rear extension for extended bed and breakfast accommodation (C1 Use Class). Inn At The Broadway, 15 The Broadway
2024/0658: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and alterations to side fenestration. 6 Eve Road
2024/0657: Display of one internally illuminated fascia sign, one non-illuminated fascia sign, two internally illuminated projection signs and one internally illuminated logo sign. 53 - 55 Commercial Way
2024/0660: Change of use from barbers (E(c)(ii)) to restaurant and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), single-storey front extension and extract flue. 82 Walton Road
Heathlands
2024/0653: Erection of a first-floor side extension, single-storey rear extension, alterations to external materials and changes to fenestration. Oak Trees, Comeragh Close
2024/0678: Erection of a detached outbuilding incorporating a garge/workshop, study, gym and swimming pool facilties following demolition of existing outbuildings and garage. Copper Beeches, Prey Heath Road, Mayford
Horsell
2024/0659: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Replacement outbuilding. Pathways Cottage, Horsell Park
Hoe Valley
2024/0670: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing lean-to structure. Insertion of side window and sun tunnels. 62 Gloster Road, Old Woking
Mount Hermon
2024/0656: Proposed roof alterations including 2x hip to gable roof extension and 2No front rooflights with a first floor rear extension. 9 Westerfolds Close
2024/0672: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Blandford House, 4 Blandford Close
2024/0411: Erection of 4no dwellings, together with associated car parking, cycle and refuse storage and landscaping, following the demolition of the existing detached dwellinghouse. Cheval House , Brooklyn Road
Pyrford
2024/0665: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a pitched roof to replace existing side extension flat roof. 49 Dean Close
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0532/FFU: Retrospective planning for kiosk building for self service vending machine selling food produce. Fellow Green House, 89 Guildford Road, West End
24/0893/FFU: Erection of part two-storey and single-storey front, side and rear extensions, single-storey side extension, external remodel and re-roofing. Ford Acre, 2 Ford Road, Bisley
24/0894/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the erection of a single-storey outbuilding to be used as a gym, study and plant room. Russlyn, 3 Ford Road, Bisley
Lightwater
24/0887/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 22/1110/FFU to allow for a change in depth to the kitchen window. 3 Sorrel Drive
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0839/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the proposed erection of a detached shed to the rear of the property. 22 Bowling Green Road, Chobham
24/0872/FFU: Erection of two single-storey side extensions including linked replacement garage/store following demolition of existing garage and outrigger extension, removal of chimney, changes to fenestration and external materials and associated works. Greenfields, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
24/0895/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the erection of a single-storey side extension to garage with roof lights and associated internal alterations. Ferndown, Bagshot Road, Chobham