2024/0574: The demolition of all existing structures, including ancillary structures associated with the existing caravan park at Five Acres, and the construction of 58no. dwellings (Use Class C3) within buildings of up two storeys plus roof accommodation in height, the provision of 3no. Gypsy and Traveller pitches (Sui Generis), construction of associated ancillary structures, and associated soft and hard landscaping, including creating an improved access road from Brookwood Lye Road, footpath to Brookwood Lye Road, with associated external works. Land south Of Brookwood Lye Road adjacent To Five Acres, Brookwood Lye Road, Brookwood