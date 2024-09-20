Woking Borough Council
Heathlands
2024/0574: The demolition of all existing structures, including ancillary structures associated with the existing caravan park at Five Acres, and the construction of 58no. dwellings (Use Class C3) within buildings of up two storeys plus roof accommodation in height, the provision of 3no. Gypsy and Traveller pitches (Sui Generis), construction of associated ancillary structures, and associated soft and hard landscaping, including creating an improved access road from Brookwood Lye Road, footpath to Brookwood Lye Road, with associated external works. Land south Of Brookwood Lye Road adjacent To Five Acres, Brookwood Lye Road, Brookwood
2024/0640: Prior Approval under Part 3, Class MA of The Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for the change of use of an office to 7no residential flats. Herbert Parnell Financial Services, Station House, 135 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Knaphill
2024/0648: Erection of a single-storey front extension to existing garage, single-storey rear infill extension, garage conversion to habitable accomodation and changes to fenestration. 3 Brookwood Farm Drive
Pyrford
2024/0614: Erection of a detached front car port. Fairfield House, Woodlands Road, West Byfleet
St John’s
2024/0637: Erection of a proposed first-floor extension to an existing teaching block elevated over an existing car to accommodate four classrooms spaces. Alterations to the car park layout and associated works and removal of existing two modular buildings. Winston Churchill School , Hermitage Road
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0735/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (trees) and condition 5 (landscaping) attached toplanning permission 22/1235/FFU for Removal of Go Kart Track and hardstanding (sui generies use) and reinstatement of landscaping and footpath to facilitate dog walking use (alsosui generies use). Atv Go Karts Ltd, Blackstroud Lane East, Lightwater
24/0847/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use of part of existing front garden into a tarmac driveway including the installation of a dropped kerb. 36 Cobbetts Walk, Bisley
24/0856/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension with flat roof following demolition of existing conservatory and removal of rear pitched gable roof. 2 Nursery Cottages, Fenns Lane, West End
0868/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 5 (customer management plan) relating to application 23/0229/FFU for the Partial Change of Use of Unit H (B8 Storage and Horticultural Use) to Dog & Cat Grooming Salon (Sui Generis) with associated parking. The Alpha Suite At Lucas Green Nurseries, Lucas Green Road, West End
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0823/CES: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed widening of a dropped kerb. 18 Alpha Road, Chobham
24/0867/DTC: Submission of details to comply with conditions 10 (land contamination), 11 (land contamination remediation scheme) and 14 (land contamination remediation monitoring and maintenance scheme) pursuant to outline planning permission 15/0590 allowed on appeal dated 26 July 2017. Heathpark Wood, Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
24/0870/FFU: Part demolition of existing left wing of dwelling and replacement including single-storey rear extension and four dormers. Beldam Lake House, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham