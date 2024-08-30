Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0616: Prior approval under Part 3, Class MA of the Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for proposed change of use from Use Class E to 2No. dwellings (Use Class C3). 2A Eden Grove Road, Byfleet
Heathlands
2024/0623: Formation of a new vehicular access. 229 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2024/0606: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a two-storey rear extension. Tangleways , Sheets Heath, Brookwood
2024/0602: Erection of a single-storey side extension. 22 Evelyn Close
2024/0532: Erection of a side conservatory following demolition of the existing. Southwood House, Woodpecker Way, Mayford
2024/0522: Formation of a new vehicular access. 249 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Horsell
2024/0553: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension and front and rear dormer windows. Alterations to fenestration. Applegarth, Horsell Park
Mount Hermon
2024/0573: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension and conversion of garage into habitable room. 49A Park Road
Pyrford
2024/0540: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 7 Beaufort Close, Maybury
2024/0600: Erection of a single-storey front extension with enlarged covered porch area. Alterations to fenestration and external materials. 60 Pine Tree Hill
2024/0595: Proposed erection of a first-floor extension to create a two-storey house, addition of white render to first floor of all elevations and minor alterations to fenestration. 5 Berkeley Gardens, West Byfleet
2024/0568: Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of two detached dwellings, reinstatement of access and associated works. Prospect Cottage, Pyrford Road
St John’s
2024/0518: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, alterations to existing front dormer window and existing rear dormer window. 54 Robin Hood Road
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0796/FFU: Conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 330A Guildford Road, Bisley
Lightwater
24/0793/FFU: Erection of detached garage on new concrete base. The Old Haveli, 92 Guildford Road
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0782/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the replacement of existing roof. 43 Updown Hill, Windlesham
24/0787/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (tree protection plan) attached to planning permission 24/0310/FFU for erection of a garage/workshop to the side of the existing dwelling. Spring Cottage, 1A Burrow Hill Green, Chobham
24/0795/PMR: Application to vary conditions 2 and 14 (approved plans and privacy screen) and removal of condition 13 (fenestration) of planning permission 23/0545/FFU (Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of replacement two-storey dwelling with detached car port, relocation of access and associated landscaping works.) Malvern Cottage, Gorse Lane, Chobham
24/0806/GPU: Prior approval application for the enlargement of a dwellinghouse by construction of additional storey under Schedule 2, Part 1, Class AA of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended). Greenfields, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
No 24/0808/GPS: Application under Class J, Part 14, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for proposed installation of Solar Photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roof slopes of Barns 2 and 3. Holly Farm, Pennypot Lane, Chobham