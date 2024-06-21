Woking Borough Council
Canalside
2024/0426: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 22 Priory Close, Woodham
2024/0369: Erection of a three-storey rear extension and insertion of front rooflights. 199 Walton Road
Goldsworth Park
2024/0428: Application under Part 14, Class J of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed installation of 126no. Solar Photovoltaics (PV) Panels on a pitched roof. Sythwood Primary School, Sythwood
Heathlands
2024/0398: Erection of a part two-storey side and rear and single storey rear extension. 93 Hawthorn Road
2024/0413: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed construction of single-storey dwelling to provide gym/office ancillary to an existing 7A School Cottages. 7A School Cottages, Mayford Green, Mayford
2024/0414: Erection of a part two-storey, part first-floor, part single-storey side and rear extension to provide x1 additional two-storey flat, alterations to the roof, enlarge an existing front balcony, insertion of rooflights, together with other minor internal alterations. The Beeches, Wych Hill Lane
Hoe Valley
2024/0409: Creating a vehicle crossover/dropped kerb and change of use of the land at the front of the house to allow vehicle access. 87 Rydens Way, Old Woking
2024/0415: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of an outbuilding following demolition of existing garage. 30 Kingfield Gardens, Kingfield
2024/0273: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed change of usage of a certain proportion of the unit as an MOT test centre. This will involve changing the machinery inside the area of the unit and adding a brake roller and emission tester for the requirements of completing MOT testing. The operating hours will be from 8am to 6pm, which is the hours currently being applied. 10 Manor Way, Old Woking
Horsell
2024/0327: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension. 19 Russell Road
Mount Hermon
2024/0245: Erection of a cafe/restaurant 'pod' unit (Use Class E/sui generis) and associated works. Lion Retail Park, 151 Oriental Road
Pyrford
2024/0337: Change of use from C3 Dwellinghouse to C2 Children's care home. 4 Brantwood Drive, West Byfleet
St John’s
2024/0396: Part conversion of garage to utility room, install new steps at rear following removal of old steps, replace paved patio with decking. Changes to fenestration. 170 Hermitage Woods Crescent
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0582/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for the installation of 3no. new antenna, 9no. RRUs, 3 no. BOBs, on the existing 20m Lattice Tower, with the existing equipment cabin to be upgraded and 1 no. GPS module installed at ground level on a gantry pole. Fenns Lane Nursery, Fenns Lane, West End
Lightwater
24/0544/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the proposed installing a new window on the first-floor on the side elevation. 137 Guildford Road
24/0558/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the proposed replace the rear garden existing mixture of slab paving/ rough ground/concrete shed base arrangement with a mixture of porous block paving (Marshalls Driveline Priora in Bracken)/ artificial grass section and bare earth area for future planting. 150 Guildford Road
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0547/NOT: Notification under the Electricity Act 1989 : Overhead Lines (Exemption) (England and Wales) Regulations 2009 for works involving the replacement of an existing transformer with a 100kva transformer and an additional pole. Sandlea House, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
24/0561/FFU: Erection of a part single part two-storey side and rear extension, following demolition of existing outbuildings, changes to fenestration and internal alterations. Rose Cottage, 85 Chertsey Road, Windlesham
24/0583/GPA: Prior Approval Notificate under Schedule 2, Part 6, Class A, of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for the erection of an agricultural storage building. Little Goldbridge Farm, Philpot Lane, Chobham