Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0338: Proposed hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer with 2No front rooflights. 48 Caillard Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0319: Demolition of existing buildings and a phased redevelopment of the site to provide 2no flexible employment buildings (Flexible Use Class E(g)(i-iii)/B2/B8), 1no self-storage building (B8 Use Class) and retention of an existing building (E use Class) together with associated landscaping, new vehicular access points, car parking and other associated works. Units 1 - 7, Genesis Business Park, Sheerwater
2024/0353: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of two new outbuildings and construction of two practice cricket pitches/wickets to create additional facilities incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse. Hoyte Lodge, 464 Woodham Lane
Heathlands
2024/0360: Proposed in-ground swimming pool and plant room. Links House , Golf Club Road
2024/0263: Erection of two-storey building for office accommodation, vehicular parking, landscaping and associated works 183 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2024/0364: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.25m. Runtley Wood Farm Bungalow, Runtley Wood Lane, Sutton Green
2024/0363: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. Runtley Wood Farm Bungalow, Runtley Wood Lane, Sutton Green
Hoe Valley
2024/0314: Erection of a part two-storey part single-storey side and rear extension. 40 Balfour Avenue, Westfield
2024/0367: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 2.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.5m. Brightholme, Kingfield Road, Kingfield
Horsell
2024/0356: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of the existing garage. Alterations to fenestration to side and rear elevation. 26 Waldens Park Road2024/0354: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 8 Langdale Close
Horsell & East Woodham
2024/0003: Informal consultation from Runnymede Borough Council for proposed replacement and enlargement of the existing wood and steel skatepark with a concrete skatepark at Heathervale Recreation Ground, Skate Park, Parkside, New Haw, KT15 3AN (Your ref. RU.23/1671) Runnymede Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking
Knaphill
2024/0193: Retrospective Variation of Condition 1 (Approved Plans) of PLAN/2023/0792 (Retrospective Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of PLAN/2022/0547 (Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling)) to increase the height of the single-storey rear element, increase the height of the two-storey front projection and alterations to fenestration. (Amended Plans). 21 Oak Tree Road
2024/0349: Erection of a first-floor side extension, a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 36 Lane End Drive
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0414/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension and installation of four dormer windows to facilitate insertion of mezzanine floor within the roof space along with internal alterations and fenestration changes. 194 Guildford Road, Bisley
Lightwater
24/0452/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for the installation of one 10m medium wooden pole. Telephone pole, Macdonald Road
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0123/NMA: Non-material amendment application to planning permission 22/0879/FFU for alterations to garage door to window. 19 Turpins Rise, Windlesham 24/0245/FFU: Erection of pitched roof to replace flat roof to the front of the property. 3 Loneacre, Windlesham
24/0305/FFU: Erection of nine dwellings following demolition of existing dwelling. St Margarets, Woodlands Lane, Windlesham
24/0334/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed for erection of a new rear garden room following the partial demolition of the existing garden room, infill extension and the conversion of the garage into habitable accommodation. Dingle, Castle Grove Road, Chobham
24/0468/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 7 (SuDs) attached to planning permission 19/2141/FFU allowed on appeal for demolition of the existing building and erection of a new club building and nine dwellings, access roads, car parking and landscaping. 50 Windsor Road, Chobham 24/0476/E2R: Application for Prior Approval Under Schedule 2, Part 3 Class MA of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 (as amended) change of use from commercial, business and service (Class E) to dwellinghouse (Class C3) to a three-bedroom dwelling. 20 Windsor Road, Chobham