Woking Borough Council
Canalside
2024/0325: Erection of a two-storey front and rear extension and part single-storey side and rear extensions. Proposed rear dormer window. Partial conversion of garage into habitable room and front porch. Insertion of rear bifold doors, Juliet balcony and alterations to fenestration. White render to all elevations and changes to external materials. 13 Broadwater Close, Woodham
2024/0340: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, alterations to rear fenestration and insertion of rear rooflight. 23 Broomhall Road, Horsell
2024/0333: Installation of advert display (attached freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator) comprising single illuminated six sheet display with automatic change of static images at ten second intervals. Land outside the railway station, The Broadway
2024/0332: Installation of a freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator and advert display. Land outside the railway station, The Broadway
2024/0321: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. 7 Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater
2024/0341: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m following demolition of existing conservatory. 37 Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater
2024/0298: Advertisement consent for display of 1no. non-illuminated fascia sign and 2no. window vinyls. W H Smith And Post Office, 41 - 43 Commercial Way
2024/0342: Erection of a single-storey side extension. Warnborough House , 9 Woodham Gate
Heathlands
2024/0330: Erection of a detached garage and car port to frontage. Okewood House, Heath House RoadHoe Valley
2024/0339: Erection of a part two-storey part single-storey side and rear extension. Insertion of first floor side window. Springfield, Westfield Common, Westfield
Horsell
2024/0343: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. 17 Lakeside Drive, Chobham
2024/0322: Erection of a single-storey side extension. Horsell Grange House, Kettlewell Hill
Knaphill
2024/0334: Retrospective application for a new boundary fence and change of use of amenity land to private garden. 1 Brookwood Farm Drive
Mount Hermon
2024/0242: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing rear extension. Proposed front porch. Marlheath, 179 Old Woking Road
Pyrford
2024/0351: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 45 Bassett Road, Maybury
St John’s
2024/0317: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to operate the petrol filling station 24 hours a day resulting from the grant of planning application ref: PLAN/2004/0413. Morrisons petrol filling station , 82 Goldsworth Road
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0440/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of land for the siting of caravans, for human habitation and land used in conjunction with the siting of those caravans. Redlands, The Folly, Lightwater
24/0442/GPE: Prior approval for a larger home extension (Schedule 2, Part 1, Class A) with a maximum depth of 5 metres, a maximum height of 3.20 metres and an eaves height of 3 metres following demolition of existing garage. 17 Jenner Drive, West End
Lightwater
24/0413/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 59 Broom Field
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0323/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey rear and single-storey side extensions following demolition of existing, along with internal alterations and fenestration changes. Greenfields, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
24/0426/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of an outbuilding as a residential annexe to the main dwelling house. Waterstone Cottage, Brick Hill, Chobham