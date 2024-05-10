Woking Borough Council
Byfleet and West Byfleet
PLAN/2024/0295: Change of use from Class E ancillary to independent Class E. 2A Eden Grove Road, Byfleet
PLAN/2024/0299: Rooftop extensions at third and fourth floor levels to create 4no. new flats (2no. one-bedroom and 2no. two-bedroom). Rosemount House, Rosemount Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
PLAN/2024/0320: Demolition of Unit 1 Genesis Business Park. Unit 4, Genesis Business Park, Sheerwater
PLAN/2024/0336: Advertisement consent to display 2x curved illuminated signs (part-retrospective). The Red Car Park, Victoria Way
Heathlands
PLAN/2024/0326: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3.20m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.20m. Cleveland, Blackhorse Road, Brookwood
Pyrford
PLAN/2024/0316: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension. Garage conversion, alterations to front porch. Changes to external finishes and alterations to fenestration. 113 Lovelace Drive
St John’s
PLAN/2024/0310: Retrospective planning permission for a rear outbuilding. 45 Inkerman Road, Knaphill
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0390/FFU: Erection of a first-floor side extension above the existing garage. 52 Angelica Road, Bisley Chobham
24/0409/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness (existing) for existing club house to be used as a dwellinghouse. Land at Langshot Equestrian Centre, Gracious Pond Road
Lightwater
24/0416/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 23/0093/FFU to allow for the roof above the second-storeyextension to be altered. 102A Guildford Road
Windlesham and Chobham
24/0406/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 20 (submission of updated bat and dormice surveys) attached to reserved matters approval 20/0318/RRM dated 5 April 2024. Heathpark Wood, Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
24/0415/PMR: Application to vary/remove condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 23/0989/FFU (Construction of replacement storage building (revision of 23/0048/FFU to include a door to the frontage aperture)). The Barns, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
24/0418/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (Materials) attached to planning permission 22/1300/FFU for the demolition of existing detached building and construction of single-storey detached agricultural building. Snows Ride Farm, Snows Ride, Windlesham