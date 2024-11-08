Woking Borough Council

Byfleet & West Byfleet

2024/0765: Change of use from residential (Use Class C3) to mixed use comprising residential and a takeaway food business (Sui Generis) (retrospective). 37 Woodlands Avenue, West Byfleet.

Canalside

2024/0775: Erection of a single-storey front and rear extension. 22 Bentham Avenue, Sheerwater

2024/0797: Display 4no non-illuminated flat aluminium panel tenant signage panels. Ground floor, Goldsworth Place, Forge End

Goldsworth Park

2024/0684: Erection of a two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension. 23 Hawkswell Close

Heathlands

2024/0780: Erection of a two-storey rear extension following removal of existing greenhouse. The Corner House , Fernhill Lane

2024/0784: Erection of a two-storey side and single-storey rear extension with associated landscaping. 77 Hawthorn Road

Horsell

2024/0794: Erection of a first-floor side extension and part conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 28 Kettlewell Close

2024/0779: Erection of a single-storey front extension and single-storey side and rear extension. Orchard End, Orchard Drive

Hoe Valley

2024/0801: Erection of 4No side dormer windows. 17 Fairfax Road, Old Woking

2024/0785: Erection of a side and rear dormer window and insertion of side rooflight. 5 The Terrace, High Street, Old Woking

2024/0781: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer window. Insertion of first floor side window and 2No front rooflights. 11 Coniston Road, Old Woking

Knaphill

2024/0793: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer window and Juliet balcony. Insertion of 2No front rooflights. 52 Victoria Road, Knaphill

2024/0792: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 52 Victoria Road

2024/0791: Erection of 2No front dormer windows. 52 Victoria Road

2024/0752: Certificate of Lawfulness of Existing Use to establish whether the property has been used for a mix of residential and music teaching for more than 10 years and the two outbuilding were substantially completed more than four years ago. 56 Highclere Road

2024/0767: Erection of a single storey rear extension.16 Semper Close

2024/0795: Application under Part 14, Class J of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed Solar Photovoltaics (PV) installation on the south facing clerestory roof, comprising 27 panels. Dhammakaya Centre For Buddhist Meditation, 1 - 2 Brushfield Way

Mount Hermon

2024/0777: Erection of a detached double garage following demolition of existing garage. 12 Westerfolds Close

2024/0778: Erection of a detached garage following demolition of existing garage. 13 Westerfolds Close

Pyrford

2024/0762: Certificate of proposed lawful development for the conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation. 133 Lovelace Drive

2024/0745: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and a part two-storey, part first-floor side and rear extension with associated roof alterations. 89 Lovelace Drive

St John's

2024/0786: Erection of a rear outbuilding. Pantiles, 15 Pantiles Close

Surrey Heath Borough Council

Bisley & West End

24/1054/FFU: Erection of a replacement two-storey dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling and detached garage. Summerfields, Brentmoor Road, West End

24/1060/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of the site as Class E (commercial businesses and services) with ancillary retail sales. Harrington And Jessop, Priest Lane, West End

Chobham

24/1019/GPT: Installation cabinets. Telecommunications cabinet, Windsor Road

24/1031/GPT: Installation cabinets. Telecommunications cabinet, High Street

Lightwater

24/1023/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed conversion of garage into habitable space. Joro Lodge, Windermere Road

24/1052/FFU: Erection of a double detached garage to the front and removal of tree. 35 Curley Hill Road

Windlesham & Chobham

24/0732/FFU: Erection of two outbuildings ancillary to main dwelling with associated work (retrospective). Lake House, Highams Lane, Chobham

24/1053/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for the erection of a telecommunications pole (9-metre maximum height). 17 Chertsey Road, Chobham

24/1056/FFU: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, fenestration changes and demolition of existing conservatory. 55 The Grange, Chobham

24/1061/GPA: Prior approval for a detached barn to provide storage. Holly Farm, Pennypot Lane, Chobham