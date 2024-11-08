Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0765: Change of use from residential (Use Class C3) to mixed use comprising residential and a takeaway food business (Sui Generis) (retrospective). 37 Woodlands Avenue, West Byfleet.
Canalside
2024/0775: Erection of a single-storey front and rear extension. 22 Bentham Avenue, Sheerwater
2024/0797: Display 4no non-illuminated flat aluminium panel tenant signage panels. Ground floor, Goldsworth Place, Forge End
Goldsworth Park
2024/0684: Erection of a two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension. 23 Hawkswell Close
Heathlands
2024/0780: Erection of a two-storey rear extension following removal of existing greenhouse. The Corner House , Fernhill Lane
2024/0784: Erection of a two-storey side and single-storey rear extension with associated landscaping. 77 Hawthorn Road
Horsell
2024/0794: Erection of a first-floor side extension and part conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 28 Kettlewell Close
2024/0779: Erection of a single-storey front extension and single-storey side and rear extension. Orchard End, Orchard Drive
Hoe Valley
2024/0801: Erection of 4No side dormer windows. 17 Fairfax Road, Old Woking
2024/0785: Erection of a side and rear dormer window and insertion of side rooflight. 5 The Terrace, High Street, Old Woking
2024/0781: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer window. Insertion of first floor side window and 2No front rooflights. 11 Coniston Road, Old Woking
Knaphill
2024/0793: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer window and Juliet balcony. Insertion of 2No front rooflights. 52 Victoria Road, Knaphill
2024/0792: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 52 Victoria Road
2024/0791: Erection of 2No front dormer windows. 52 Victoria Road
2024/0752: Certificate of Lawfulness of Existing Use to establish whether the property has been used for a mix of residential and music teaching for more than 10 years and the two outbuilding were substantially completed more than four years ago. 56 Highclere Road
2024/0767: Erection of a single storey rear extension.16 Semper Close
2024/0795: Application under Part 14, Class J of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed Solar Photovoltaics (PV) installation on the south facing clerestory roof, comprising 27 panels. Dhammakaya Centre For Buddhist Meditation, 1 - 2 Brushfield Way
Mount Hermon
2024/0777: Erection of a detached double garage following demolition of existing garage. 12 Westerfolds Close
2024/0778: Erection of a detached garage following demolition of existing garage. 13 Westerfolds Close
Pyrford
2024/0762: Certificate of proposed lawful development for the conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation. 133 Lovelace Drive
2024/0745: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and a part two-storey, part first-floor side and rear extension with associated roof alterations. 89 Lovelace Drive
St John's
2024/0786: Erection of a rear outbuilding. Pantiles, 15 Pantiles Close
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/1054/FFU: Erection of a replacement two-storey dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling and detached garage. Summerfields, Brentmoor Road, West End
24/1060/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of the site as Class E (commercial businesses and services) with ancillary retail sales. Harrington And Jessop, Priest Lane, West End
Chobham
24/1019/GPT: Installation cabinets. Telecommunications cabinet, Windsor Road
24/1031/GPT: Installation cabinets. Telecommunications cabinet, High Street
Lightwater
24/1023/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed conversion of garage into habitable space. Joro Lodge, Windermere Road
24/1052/FFU: Erection of a double detached garage to the front and removal of tree. 35 Curley Hill Road
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0732/FFU: Erection of two outbuildings ancillary to main dwelling with associated work (retrospective). Lake House, Highams Lane, Chobham
24/1053/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for the erection of a telecommunications pole (9-metre maximum height). 17 Chertsey Road, Chobham
24/1056/FFU: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, fenestration changes and demolition of existing conservatory. 55 The Grange, Chobham
24/1061/GPA: Prior approval for a detached barn to provide storage. Holly Farm, Pennypot Lane, Chobham