Woking Borough Council
Canalside
2024/0734: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 59 St Michaels Road, Sheerwater
2024/0720: Erection of a first and second-floor front extension and associated fenestration additions and associated new pitched roof. 22 Priory Close, Woodham
2024/0751: Erection of a first-floor rear extension. 62 Courtenay Road
Goldsworth Park
2024/0697: Retrospective application for change of use of amenity land into private residential curtilage and 1.8m high boundary fencing. 14 Muirfield Road
Heathlands
2024/0690: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. New porch canopy and alterations to external finishes. 6 Honeypots Road, Mayford
2024/0728: Erection of a first-floor infill extension between the main building and attached garage. Penwood Lodge, Pond Road
2024/0744: Erection of a single-storey front, side and rear extension and front and rear dormer windows. Changes to external materials and fenestration. Insertion of side and rear rooflights. 21 Turnoak Avenue
2024/0706: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, raising of the ridge height to accommodate a lift to the first-floor accommodation, rear rooflights, solar panels, and associated works. Hillcrest, Pyle Hill, Sutton Green
2024/0681: Extension to existing garage/outbuilding and alterations to fenestration to create an additional storey to form Annexe with external staircase. Beech Lawn , Beech Grove, Mayford
2024/0766: Prior notification for the siting of 60 ground-mounted solar panels measuring 2465mm x 1134mm (Part 14, Class B). Rose Cottage, Sutton Green Road, Sutton Green
Horsell
2024/0754: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a hip to gable roof extension with rear dormer window. Installation of French doors with Juliet balcony, insertion of 1No gable end window and front roof lights. 2 Harelands Close
2024/0763: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 7.8m, maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.4m. Bourne Place, Horsell Common Road
2024/0750: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension following removal of the existing two-storey side extension. Bourne Place, Horsell Common Road
Hoe Valley
2024/0747: Temporary conversion of existing garage/store to granny annexe to enable direct care of elderly parents. 15 Bonsey Close, Westfield
Mount Hermon
2024/0567: Replacement and erection of new driving range fencing between 10 - 30 metres in height along with the erection of an ancillary store building. Hoebridge Golf Centre, Old Woking Road
2024/0749: Erection of a single-storey side and two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Alterations to fenestration and insertion of a first-floor side window. 88 York Road
2024/0737: Prior Approval under Part 3, Class MA of The Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for the change of use of a professional services office to 1no residential flat. Carejoy Healthcare, Unit 6, Centrium, Station Approach2024/0713: Erection of a single-storey side extension. 8 Pembroke Gardens
Pyrford
2024/0673: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension. Proposed first-floor rear terrace following alterations to existing roof terrace. Insertion of front dormer window and rooflights. Erection of detached double garage following demolition of existing detached double garage. Alterations to rear patio and fenestration. Elmwood, Elmstead Road, West Byfleet
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0988/FFU: Erection of part single-storey, part two-storey side and rear extensions including a rear dormer following demolition of existing garage. 17 Jenner Drive, West End
Lightwater
24/1003/GPO: Application under Class OA, Part 14, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed installation of a Solar Canopy on non-domestic, off-street parking. Lightwater Leisure Centre, Lightwater Country Park, The Avenue
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0768/FFU: Retention of an ancillary building for storage used in connection with a manufacturing business. Unit 2 - De Graaf Trailers, Langshot Stud Farm, Gracious Pond Road, Chobham
24/0978/FFU: Installation of ground-based solar panels to provide renewable energy for the property. Lovelands Farm, Lovelands Lane, Chobham
24/0991/GPT: The internal upgrade of the existing equipment cabin and other associated development. Updown Hill House, Chertsey Road, Windlesham
24/0993/GPT: Regulation 5 Notification of intention to install 1 x 10m medium pole under The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended). 1 Brimshot Lane, Chobham.
24/0998/DEM: Demolition of Hangar A. Fairoaks Airport, Units A1 To A3, Chertsey Road, Chobham
24/0999/FFU: Erection of front and side boundary wall to connect to existing. 2 Crees Meadow, Windlesham