24/0725/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 6 (EV charging points) and 7 (removal of swimming pool) attached to planning permission 21/0304/FFU for Conversion of existing garage/storage building including a first floor flat to a three-bedroom dwelling including erection of rear extension following demolition of existing swimming pool and enclosure building, summer house and games room outbuilding. Bourneside, Bagshot Road, Chobham