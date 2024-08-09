Woking Borough Council
Canalside
2024/0562: Formation of a new vehicular access. 131 Walton Road
2024/0535: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.75m. 143 Devonshire Avenue, Sheerwater
2024/0542: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, proposed rear dormer and front porch. Alterations to fenestration. 7 Monument Road, Woking
2024/0563: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension and single-storey front extension following partial demolition of existing garage. Addition of rooflights to front, side and rear. Widening of access and alterations to hardstanding. Longhurst, 481 Woodham Lane
Heathlands
2024/0537: Formation of a new vehicular access. 305 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2024/0547: Erection of a part single, part two-storey rear extension. Erection of a rear outbuilding following demolition of existing garage and outbuildings. 35 Connaught Crescent, Brookwood
2024/0552: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 2.6m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. Linksyde , Hook Heath Road
2024/0565: Erection of a detached garage. Okewood House, Heath House Road
2024/0559: Formation of a new vehicular access. 307 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2024/0554: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey side extensions, rear dormer window and insertion of 2No front rooflights. Proposed detached garage. Linksyde, Hook Heath Road
2024/0527: Retrospective planning application for the erection of a rear outbuilding. 72 Hawthorn Road
Hoe Valley
2024/0504: Erection of a proposed part two-storey, part single-storey rear and side extension including rear balcony and alterations to fenestration. 25 Rosebery Crescent, Kingfield
2024/0486: Erection of a two-storey rear extension and part conversion of car port into habitable accommodation. 63 Reed Street
2024/0551: Sub-division of existing plot to allow for the construction of an attached two-storey dwelling to create a terrace of three with new dropped kerb. 36 Sundridge Road, Kingfield
2024/0543: Erection of a rear outbuilding. It will not be used as habitable accommodation. 46 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Horsell
2024/0485: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation to create an annex and changes to fenestrationThe garage is being converted in to habitable rooms for the owners. 5 Claydon Road
2024/0501: Retrospective planning application for a detached outbuilding. Fairmount, Heath Road
Mount Hermon
2024/0511: Erection of a single-storey side extension following demolition of existing. Insertion of rear solar panels and removal of existing chimney. Russet Lodge, Hockering Road
2024/0556: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a single-storey rear extension. Pinecroft, Shaftesbury Road
2024/0555: Erection of a single-storey front extension and first-floor side extension. Pinecroft, Shaftesbury Road
Pyrford
2024/0525: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension and detached garage. Green Edge, Pyrford Road
St John’s
2024/0557: Fenestration alterations to replace 2No.window along the front elevation. The Hermitage School, Oakwood Road
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0704/FFU: Erection of ground-floor rear/side extension, internal alterations and associated works. 52 Commonfields, West End
24/0705/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of a detached garage and open store. Lucas Green Farm, Ford Road, West End
24/0725/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 6 (EV charging points) and 7 (removal of swimming pool) attached to planning permission 21/0304/FFU for Conversion of existing garage/storage building including a first floor flat to a three-bedroom dwelling including erection of rear extension following demolition of existing swimming pool and enclosure building, summer house and games room outbuilding. Bourneside, Bagshot Road, Chobham
Lightwater
24/0712/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension and changes to fenestration including roof lights and internal alterations. 31 Northfield
24/0746/GPT: Erection of a telecommunications pole 10m in height. 10m medium pole to the side of 1 The Close
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0589/LLB: Listed building consent for the stabilisation of the chimney along with superstructure repairs and redecoration to main building. Pound Meadow, Pound Lane, Windlesham 24/0673/FFU: Change of Use from post office building (Class E) to habitable accommodation (Class C3) with associated parking. 20 Windsor Road, Chobham
24/0698/FFU: Erection of single-storey rear extension and front porch extension. 14 Red Lion Road, Chobham
24/0708/FFU: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey side extension with first-floor balcony, following the demolition of an existing swimming pool wing and link extension. Minor alterations (reduction) to the existing entrance lobby and the addition of a porch and the addition of a first-floor front extension. An enlarged rear terrace and outside covered entertainment area, to include an outdoor kitchen. Woodlands House, Westwood Road, Windlesham