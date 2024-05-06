A Woking air cadets squadron has been awarded top squadron in the London and South East Region.
“The Lees Trophy is the annual competition for the top squadron in the Air Training Corps. 1349 Squadron was selected after an inspection by the Regional Commandant Laser Air Cadets in competition with the top squadrons in Sussex, Kent, London and Middlesex.
“Last year 261 (Guildford) Squadron finished as runners-up in the competition. It was 2014 when 1349 (Woking) Squadron last won the Lees Trophy. Good luck to them at the national stage.”
About the regional commandant’s visit, Cadet Reddies Zabate, 15, from Old Woking, said: “After a night of preparation, cleaning and leaving the squadron spotless, it was time for the regional commandant to inspect 1349 Squadron.
“It began with a parade, where he got a look at the squadron’s drill and managed to talk to a few of the cadets. Another Hawk cadet and I talked to him about Hawk Flight, how it was run and our experiences throughout it.
“It was a fun and busy night where cadets and staff got to show what the squadron was about, and compete for the title of the best squadron in the corps.”
Flight Lieutenant Justin Muir, officer commanding 1349, added: “We are proud to be the region’s nominee for the Lees Trophy and look forward to being one of the six squadrons to be visited by the Commandant Air Cadets.”