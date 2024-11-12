Wishmore Cross Academy in Chobham is celebrating a recent Ofsted report which found it "good" in all areas and noted that "much had been achieved" since its previous inspection.
The academy caters for boys aged 7 to 16 with special educational needs, most commonly co-occurring ADHD and autism, all of whom have a statement identifying social, emotional and mental health difficulties as their primary need.
It is part of the Lift Schools multi-academy trust, which runs a network of 57 primary, secondary and special schools. Lift Schools' central mission is that every child deserves an excellent education, not just as a privilege, but as a right.
Inspectors found that the quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management all categorised as "good".
Pupils are “achieving increasingly well by the time they leave the school” due to the “bespoke “ nature of the curriculum and pupils have a “favourable” view of their school and particularly “appreciate the patience of staff”.
Inspectors also highlighted how much improvement has been made since their last inspection, noting that pupils are “positive” about their school.
Pupils’ personal development is a “high priority” with staff helping to improve self esteem and a personal sense of self worth.
Staff, say inspectors, have “high expectations of what pupils can achieve” and have a “growing pride in the school”.
Principal at Wishmore Cross Academy, Abedah Karim, said: “I am very proud that Ofsted has recognised the improvements we have made at our school and can see just how supported our students are to be brave, resilient, driven and curious learners.”
Executive Principal for SEND at the school, Andrea George-Samuels, added: said: ‘I am thrilled that Ofsted highlighted the work colleagues do to support our pupils' social and emotional needs and celebrate neurodiversity and difference, creating an environment they are proud of where pupils achieve."