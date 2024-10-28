The winners of the 2024 Surrey Heath Sports Awards have been announced.
The awards celebrate the achievements of local coaches, volunteers, athletes and community groups who have gone above and beyond in their performances, dedication and commitment to sport and physical activity.
This year there was a new Promoting Inclusion in Sport award, recognising those who make it their mission to ensure sport and physical activity are open to all in the community.
Congratulations to the Surrey Heath Sports Awards 2024 winners:
Surrey Heath Sportsperson of the Year (sponsored by The Massage Company): Lloyd Martin (marathon runner).
Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Places Leisure Camberley): James Walpole (Camberley Town Football Club).
Promoting Inclusion in Sport (sponsored by Surrey Heath Borough Council): Mark Allen (Surrey Visually Impaired Cricket Club).
Team of the Year (sponsored by Surrey Security Service): Frimley Phoenix Cricket Club.
Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Surrey Heath Borough Council): Ricky Banner (Hyrox athlete).
Community Champion (sponsored by Places Leisure Camberley): Lorraine Jackson (Chobham Rugby Club).
Surrey Heath Portfolio Holder for Net Zero, Environment and Leisure, Cllr Morgan Rise, said: “The Surrey Heath Sports Awards celebrate all the brilliant achievements in sports and physical activity across the borough.
“As part of these awards this year, we have recognised some of the amazing individuals, teams and clubs who have worked to make sure that taking part in a sport is open to everyone in our community.
“We want to promote a healthier and more inclusive community in Surrey Heath, and sport is an important part of that.
“Congratulations to all those nominated, and of course our award winners, for their achievements this year.”
The awards ceremony was held in the council chamber because of essential work taking place at the usual venue of Camberley Theatre.
Surrey Heath Borough Council would like to thank the generous sponsors for their support.