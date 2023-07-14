A WIDE range of works, including prints, watercolours and oil paintings, will feature in the auction of contemporary art, editions and modern British pictures at Ewbank’s tomorrow (Thursday, July 20).
The sale will be held at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms, Send.
Among the highlights are two coloured lithographs by Russian-French artist Marc Chagall.
One is titled La mariage and the other is called Le bouquet de fleurs. Each has been valued at £1,000 to £2,000.
Chagall’s work often features fantastical imagery and vibrant colours. His dreamlike paintings and can be found in museums and private collections around the world.
Another striking lot is a full colour silkscreen print, called We Must Be Careful, by British art duo The Connor Brothers. The framed print is signed and numbered 126/150. It carries a pre-sale guide price of between £700 and £1,000.
The Connor Brothers are known for their work that juxtaposes pin-up style portraits of women with blocks of solid colour and deadpan snippets of text.
Another notable piece going under the hammer is a signed colour screen print, titled Eye and Camera: Marble, Red Black, by renowned British artist John Piper. It is expected to sell for £500 to £800.
Piper was born in Epsom in 1903. He is considered one of the most important British artists of the 20th century. His work continues to be admired and studied by artists and art lovers.
Also included in the sale is an artist’s proof signed lithograph by Graham Sutherland.
Titled Formes volantes et flottantes and dated 1974, it has been valued at £300 to £500.
London-born painter and printmaker Sutherland was versatile and talented. He made significant contributions to British art in the 20th century.
His work is characterised by its use of thick impasto, distorted forms and a sense of mystery.
Ewbank’s will also be auctioning four oil paintings by Irish artist Neal Greig. Each is signed and dated on the reverse and has been given an estimate of £300 to £500.
If you have something you are interested in selling, Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future auctions.
Ewbank’s can be telephoned on 01483 223101 or emailed at [email protected] – and live internet bidding is available through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk