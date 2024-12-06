Surrey Vixens Virtual WI unveiled a vibrant flower cascade created by members across the county at the federation headquarters in Guildford as part of the White Ribbon Campaign.
The White Ribbon charity was established with the goal of preventing violence against women and girls, focusing on the critical role of men in ending this violence.
The charity works to change the behaviours and attitudes of men that contribute to the fear of violence women face in their daily lives.
By encouraging men to be active allies, the campaign aims to create lasting cultural change toward gender equality.
Sallie Baker, the Mayor of Guildford, attended the unveiling alongside local domestic abuse charities, and WI members contributed to a discussion on domestic abuse and how WI groups can help support these important causes.
Mayor Barker spoke about her campaign, Making Connections for Wellbeing in the Community, and the gathering also heard from three local charities: South West Surrey Domestic Abuse Services, Home-Start Runnymede and Woking, and RASASC Guildford, each of which works tirelessly to address domestic and sexual abuse.
These charities provide invaluable services to individuals in need, all on a voluntary basis, and are always looking for more volunteers.
The WI campaign, #toobloomingmany, began in March to raise awareness of the rising number of domestic abuse cases in Surrey and London.
The campaign sent wreaths and bunches of flowers to local police, crime commissioners and mayoral candidates to represent the growing number of cases.
Following this campaign came the Orange Flower Cascade, inviting all Surrey WI groups to contribute. With more than 40 WI members involved, a large number of flowers were sewn on to a netting display.
The WI thanks all those members who contributed their time, creativity and support
Together, they say, they are making a difference in raising awareness about domestic abuse and advocating for change in communities.