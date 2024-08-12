It was hot and sultry. In Jubilee Square people were sitting on deckchairs watching the large television screen and keeping up with the Olympics. I did my chores and started on the way home. I was hot and tired. And thirsty. An old song ear-wormed its way into my head: Cool Clear Water, as sung in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs film. But none of those central Woking water points had any water.