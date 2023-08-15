A HIGHLY-successful weekend was hosted by Alan Greenwood at his fire engine museum in Station Road, Chobham.
Some 20 people from The 41 Club of Camberley, a movement related to the Rotarians, were treated to a barbecue prepared by the staff of Longacres Garden Centre Cafe.
The evening included a guided tour by Alan around the exhibits in his collection of vintage fire engines.
The collection dates from 1934 to the mid-1990s and is available to view by appointment.
On Sunday Alan was again host, this time to another classic vehicle meet, which was very well attended as usual.
There was a vast array of vintage cars to view by enthusiasts and the general public.
The fire engines were also part of the display, which can be seen on the first Sunday of every month.
These events are all about supporting local charities and the community, and about £1,000 was raised for Fove, the charity that supports Valley End school.