Motorcycle fans will hope to catch the Guildford edition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as it sweeps through Ripley, Old Woking and Sutton Green on Sunday (17 May).
The event aims to bring together more than 1,000 riders in support of men’s health. Last year’s ride attracted some 1,400 motorbikes and raised almost £100,000 as thousands of spectators filled Guildford High Street and surrounding villages.
Part of a global phenomenon in partnership with Movember, the ride raises vital awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and mental health initiatives.
It takes place across more than 1,000 towns and cities worldwide on the same day each year.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, inspired by a photograph of Don Draper, a character from the hugely popular television show Mad Men played by actor Jon Hamm, astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit.
Ride founder Mark Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support men.
Riders, dressed dapper on classic and vintage motorcycles, gather in Guildford town centre before travelling through the Surrey countryside.
Now one of the largest rides of its kind worldwide, the Guildford event has raised more than £300,000 since its first event in 2018. The public is encouraged to come along, show support, and help spark important conversations around men’s health.
Ride host Nigel Farnfield said: “Why is the DGR so important? Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men. One in seven will be affected. Next time you’re in a crowd, take a moment to consider how alarming is that statistic.
“And mental health issues lead to too many men taking their own lives. A man dies by suicide every minute worldwide.
“Men often struggle to talk about their problems, too many struggle alone, too many families lose fathers, sons, brothers and friends.
“Perhaps that’s due to an ingrained belief that they must provide and protect. While some may view this as an outdated mindset, humanity itself is ancient, and I wonder if this instinct is embedded in our DNA.
“The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride creates a perfect setting for meaningful conversations. Men, tweed, and motorcycles, it doesn’t get much more masculine than that.”
The ride leaves Guildford High Street at 10.30 before travelling to Horsley Towers for a mid-point break.
It then travels back to the Hogs Back Brewery taking in Ripley High Street (at about 12.25), Old Woking (12.35) and Sutton Green (12.45).
Nigel added: “This year we are unique in expanding the event to a full weekend, with the kind support of the Hogs Back Brewery, with a charity concert on Friday, an artisan market on Saturday and then the ride itself on the Sunday.”
For more details about how to support the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, please visit www.guidlforddgr.com
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