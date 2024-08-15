West Byfleet Recreation Ground tennis courts have reopened, following £117,000 investment by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and funding collected by Woking Borough Council.
The courts have undergone resurfacing, repainting, new fencing, nets, and a gate system.
Investment of more than £56,000 from the LTA was matched with £61,000 from West Byfleet’s share of neighbourhood CIL funding. Following a successful application supported by the West Byfleet Neighbourhood Forum.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker said: “I am delighted that these tennis courts are now open and ready for local residents to enjoy. It is important to have these facilities, to give everyone the opportunity to be active and healthy.
“I welcome the significant LTA investment in these facilities and the use of local CIL monies to deliver these improvements.
“Now’s the time to dust off your tennis racket, ask for new balls and book yourself a court!”
LTA Chief Operating Officer Julie Porter added: “We’re delighted to see park tennis courts at West Byfleet Recreation Ground back open to the public.
“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis.”
The new booking system and gate access technology means it is now easier to get on court by booking in advance to guarantee availability.
In addition, local residents can help others in their community learn to play tennis by becoming a Barclays Free Park tennis activator. Who help plan and lead fun activities on court so more people can enjoy tennis.
As well as weekly Barclays Free Park Tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the refurbished courts will host local tennis leagues.
To celebrate the reopening, a free event will be held on Sunday, September 15 at the courts.