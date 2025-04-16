A new listening bench has been officially unveiled at the West Byfleet Recreation Ground as the product of a partnership between the North-West Surrey (NWS) Samaritans and Weybridge Men’s Shed.
The initiative began following the passing of longtime Samaritans’ volunteer and West Byfleet resident Graham Maguire, who left a legacy to the group.
Inspired by Graham’s lifetime of community work, the Samaritans and the Maguire family created this listening bench in his memory so his commitment to bringing people together can live on.
Retirement Villages Group (RVG), developers of the Botanical Place retirement community, who supported engagement efforts and helped site the location, were honoured to support this worthwhile cause.
Designed and installed by volunteers from Weybridge Men’s Shed, the S-shaped bench allows two strangers to sit and chat without facing each other, providing a less daunting way to connect with new people.
The community gathered at the Recreation Ground on Friday April 11 for the unveiling. The family and representatives from the organisations gave speeches praising those involved in the heartwarming initiative and the West Byfleet community for embracing it so openly.
Project partners hope the bench will become a place where people feel welcome to sit and talk.
Deborah Clarke, branch director at NWS Samaritans, said: “Special thanks to RVG, Weybridge Men’s Shed, the Maguire family and West Byfleet for helping us install our third listening bench.
“We were enormously touched by the community’s warmth and support, and hope the bench can help bring people together and foster community connections within West Byfleet.”
Graham’s daughter, Nicola Maguire, said: “I’m so happy to see a bench installed in West Byfleet, where my father lived for quite some time. After a lifetime spent bringing people and communities together, it’s wonderful that he can continue to do so in the village he called home.”
Rose Emes