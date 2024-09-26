Residents at a West Byfleet care home had the honour of handing out prizes to the talented winners of the MT400 Woking Tournament 2024.
The event at Woking Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club has grown in popularity around the world and is sponsored by Charrington Manor Care Home.
This year, a record number of 261 players representing 21 different nations took part in 255 matches at the tournament across the week.
Charrington Manor residents Greetje Wyatt, 85, and Mavis Chalklin, 88, couldn't wait to congratulate the winners and chat to them about their own tennis playing days.
Greetje played tennis in The Netherlands where she grew up and at Richmond Lawn Tennis Club until her late fifties.
She said: "It's been wonderful to watch the players, and it takes me back to when I played at Richmond. I am delighted that Charrington Manor has sponsored the tournament."
The tournament, which took place from September 9 to September 15, had a range of events. Including players aged 55 to 84 years old who took part earlier in the week. The 30 to 54 age categories competed in the final part of the event.
Woking Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club’s tennis director, Matt Trevail, commented: "Once again, many thanks to the primary sponsor Charrington Manor Care Home.
“As well as Fila for providing amazing prize packs for all the finalists. We look forward to seeing everyone again in 2025."