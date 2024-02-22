The Welcome Church in Woking has donated £4,500 to local charity Your Sanctuary.
More than 2,000 people attended the Welcome Church’s Carol Service for Woking in December, including Your Sanctuary chief executive Fiamma Pather.
During the three carol services held across the day, a collection, totalling just over £4,000, was taken to support the work of Your Sanctuary.
This was then rounded up to £4,500 by Welcome Church.
Dub Everitt, outreach pastor of Welcome Church, said: “At Welcome Church we are passionate about helping people who are hurting or struggling.
“We hugely value the work Your Sanctuary do in supporting survivors of domestic abuse, their care and commitment is literally saving and transforming lives.
“We’re so pleased to be able to pass this gift on to support their amazing, ongoing work.”
Fiamma added: “As a charity based in Woking supporting survivors of domestic abuse, we are very grateful for this most generous donation from the Welcome Church.
“Their donation will help us to continue to offer emotional and practical support to survivors from crisis point for as long as they need us whilst they make the journey towards safety and a life free from abuse. We have worked with the church for many years, finding that we share values of compassion, empowerment and kindness, so that together we can make an even more significant and positive impact on those members of our community who are in need.”