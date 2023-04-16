THREE second-half goals condemned Woking to defeat last Saturday evening in a Vanarama National League top-of-the-table match shown live on BT Sport.
Sam Austin was the man with the golden touch on a cloudy evening at Meadow Lane, as his two goals and assist helped County close the gap on leaders Wrexham in the race for the title.
Woking were edged out of third spot, which comes with automatic qualification for the play-off semi-finals, earlier in the day, courtesy of Chesterfield’s comeback win at home to Eastleigh. And the setback in Nottingham meant the Cards were unable to climb out of fourth place.
Darren Sarll, the Cards' manager, said: “We played very well in the first half, but big problems came in the second half.
“Once we won the ball back, we gave it away far too early and quickly. So that means this team [Notts County], who every time they pass they always seem to have an extra player, get on top of you.
“We were really poor in that second 45 minutes. And when you give the ball away to any team in any league who are good at holding onto the ball, then you’re never giving yourself the chance to get higher up the pitch.
“After the second goal, I knew it was going to be really tough for us and I was just hoping that some key players didn’t get injured and [we] then risk losing them for long.”
Of the 436 Woking supporters who made the trip, he said: “They’re amazing and have been fantastic all season. We have a duty and a responsibility to come out all guns blazing in our next home game for them.”
For more on Woking FC, see the 20 April issue of the News & Mail.