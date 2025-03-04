Woking Borough Council’s share of council tax will rise by 2.99% from 1 April after the budget was approved at an extraordinary meeting.
A Band D household will pay £298.11 per year, an annual increase of £8.68, for services such as waste and recycling collections, planning service, parks and green spaces.
Woking’s charge will be added to amounts set by Surrey County Council (£1,846.35 for Band D households) and Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner (£337.57 for Band D households).
In total, Band D households will pay £2,482.03 in council tax during 2025-26.
Councillors agreed a “business as usual” budget of £23.6 million for the next financial year that will fund essential services for residents.
It includes £2.5 million in savings that ensure unavoidable cost pressures are met and maintains adequate reserves to cover day-to-day risks.
To ensure that the council can continue servicing its £2.1 billion legacy debt, Government will provide exceptional financial support totalling £171 million.
The package of support will enable the council’s debt repayment provision, known as Minimum Revenue Provision, to be deferred. In addition, a “capitalisation direction” will enable it to treat some unaffordable revenue costs, such as interest payments for its debt, as capital and to be met by borrowing.
However, it remains essential that a longer-term solution to address the council's debt position can be found.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, the council leader, said: “Whilst the council’s complex financial situation remains, the budget for the forthcoming financial year is a critical milestone in the borough’s financial recovery.
“Despite the need to deliver savings and live within our means, this budget enables us to continue supporting our communities by maintaining discretionary services and prioritising investment in housing and homelessness support.”
Households should expect to receive their council tax bill for 2025-26 shortly.