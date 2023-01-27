WOKING Borough Council has extended condolences to the family of Laura Winham, whose body lay undiscovered in her social housing flat for more than three years.
WBC confirmed it was the local housing provider of the Sheerwater property.
A WBC spokesperson said: “This is an extremely sad and tragic case and we extend our heartfelt condolences to all of Laura’s family and friends.
“We are continuing to support the coroner’s office with its enquiries and the inquest process.”
A hearing into the death of Laura Winham, 38, is to be held at Woking on Monday morning. It will establish the scope of a full inquest.
It will hear how her body was discovered in her social housing flat in Devonshire Avenue by her brother Roy in May 2021 after he had asked the police to break into the premises.
Laura was severely mentally ill and had become estranged from her family. She had repeatedly failed to reply to letters, phone calls and texts and answer the door to family members over three-and- half years.
Her “mummified” body was discovered after Roy had gone to the flat to tell her that her father had died. He had looked through the letter box to see saw what appeared to be a foot poking out from under a blanket.
Laura’s sister Nicky said social and mental health services and the housing association had “turned a blind eye” to several warning signs of her plight.
“Everybody who was in contact with Laura and had a duty to her at some stage simply wiped their hands of her and forgot her,” she said. “She was abandoned and left to die.
“No-one should have to suffer the way Laura did due to the lack of support given to her mental health.”