MOST homes in the Chobham area are likely to have water meters fitted this year, says the water supply company.
Affinity Water has confirmed that meters are compulsory where it is possible to fit them, under legislation introduced by the Government.
Its statement comes as blue markings are appearing on pavements and in roads around the area, painted by engineers who are investigating whether buildings are suitable for a meter to be fitted.
It also follows complaints that workers have arrived without warning to dig up a drive to install a meter.
A spokesperson for Affinity Water said: “As our supply area is considered a water-stressed region, the Water Industry Act 1991 allows us to install water meters at all domestic properties where it is physically possible to do so.
“This means that water meters are compulsory, and the timescale is usually around six months of us starting in each area.
“It will apply to all homes where there is scope for a meter to be fitted externally, or internally if we’re not able to install it outside.”
The spokesperson said Affinity engineers are using coloured-coded markings on stopcocks on pavements and in roads to help identify the homes that were suitable for meters to be installed.
A house owner in Little Heath Road told the News & Mail that a work crew had arrived without warning to start digging up the drive - despite Affinity previously being informed the property was not suitable.
“Affinity agreed several years ago it was not appropriate to fit a meter to the house as it has a shared supply with other houses,” she said. “We would have been paying for water for us and them.
“We haven’t had a letter about meters from Affinity. I had to stop the workmen and phone the company to remind them of the shared supply problem.”
Affinity insisted that in this case it had sent a letter to the householder in December, saying it will be investigating whether a meter is suitable.
“Our initial contact with customers about water meters allows customers time to understand information about this scheme before an installation is booked,” the spokesperson added.
“We will contact customers that have been told they’ll be switched to a water meter with dates for the work to take place. This can take some time, but we will make sure to contact customers in advance to pre-warn them of the exact timeframe.”
Affinity says water meters allow customers to pay for what they use and have control over their own bills, rather than paying a set yearly charge. Around 70% of its customers have reduced what they pay for water by switching to metered billing.