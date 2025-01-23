More weather warnings have been issued as Storm Eowyn is set to impact Surrey and Hampshire tomorrow.
The Met Office has upgraded its forecast for the storm's severity, with some areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland now under a red warning, signaling a risk of loss of life.
The South East of England will experience a heavy band of rain today (Thursday, January 23), followed by strong winds overnight.
A yellow warning has then been issued for Friday as Storm Eowyn sweeps through the region, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph in some areas, particularly along coasts and hills, and up to 70 mph on more exposed coasts.
Winds will ease from west to east throughout the afternoon on Friday, though weather warnings will remain in place across other parts of the country until Monday, January 27.
Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Storm Eowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong wings for much of the UK.
“As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.”
Storm Eowyn (pronounced “ay-oh-win”) is the fifth named storm since October last year.