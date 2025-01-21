The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds as Storm Eowyn is set to hit the UK on Friday.
The warning covers London and the South East throughout the day on January 24, although the storm's exact track remains uncertain at this stage.
The storm is expected to bring high winds, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the coast. Wind speeds are predicted to ease later in the day, particularly in the South.
The Met Office warns that strong winds could cause damage to buildings, including roof tiles being blown off.
Power outages are also possible, with potential disruptions to services such as mobile phone coverage.
Travel disruptions are expected, with road, rail, air, and ferry services all at risk of delays and cancellations.
There is a risk of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts, and properties.