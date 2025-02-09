A new road bridge has opened in Ash after lengthy delays.
Chester Bridge, which was originally due to open in November, finally opened at the weekend.
The Ash Road Bridge project introduces a new railway crossing designed to reduce congestion caused by the level crossing.
While cars and buses can still use the route, HGVs must follow a diversion for the next nine weeks until construction is complete.
Cllr Tom Hunt, lead councillor for regeneration at Guildford Borough Council, said: "I'm delighted that we are now able to move forward with the Phase Five work. Those travelling by car and bus will now be able to use the new bridge.
“This has been a big and complicated project, and I am delighted that the opening of the bridge has come within budget.”
YouTube user Rob Follett Creative filmed his experience as one of the first to drive over the bridge on Saturday morning.