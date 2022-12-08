THE county’s team of gritter lorries were out around Woking and surrounding roads last night, as temperatures fall in the latest winter cold snap.
And the advice to drivers is to take more care in the icy conditions forecast for the next few days.
Gareth Phillips is the immediate response and winter supervisor for Ringway, who operate the 38 gritter lorries on behalf of Surrey County Council.
“We’ve got detailed weather forecasts and different systems to help us make decisions on when we go out gritting, and how much salt we put down and the timings that we go out,” he said.
“Please remember, when you’re driving in icy conditions, salt doesn’t instantly make the roads ice free.”
Following the first major salt spreading run as cold weather sweeps the county, advice for drivers includes:
* Slow down – it can take 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions.
* Use a high gear – this will help avoid wheel spin.
* Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.
* You may need up to 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front.
* Try not to brake suddenly – it may lock up your wheels and you could skid further.