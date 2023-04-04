HMV enjoyed a successful opening weekend as customers flocked to the new Woking store.
The launch last week marked the return of the music and entertainment retailer after a 10-year absence from the town.
Opening in the former Topshop unit in the Peacocks Centre, the new HMV has some 3,000 different vinyl albums and 2,700 CDs for music fans to browse.
The shop also stocks close to 3,000 films and TV shows on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray and DVD, as well as more than 2,500 pop culture products and 300 different T-shirt designs.
Local musicians and bands who want to get gig experience in-store can contact staff for details on how to perform.
“HMV has a long history of offering performances from grassroots artists and bands in its stores through the HMV Live & Local programme and we’re looking forward to continuing this tradition in Woking, showcasing some of the best talent the area has to offer,” said Phil Halliday, HMV managing director.
Dean Driscoll, the Woking store manager, was pleased with the customer response.
“We had a fantastic opening weekend and it was great to see so many people turn up to support the opening of the new store.
“We’ve got live gigs coming over the next month as part of our Live & Local Programme, and local acts who want to perform can contact staff in-store for details.
“HMV is on the hunt for the next artist to have their debut record pressed on vinyl through our 1921 Records, so get in touch with us for more details.”
The Peacocks Centre was recently bought out of administration by the Arora Group, a private company with interests in property, construction and hotels.
Sanjay Arora, chief operating officer and head of property at Arora, said: “We are thrilled to have HMV joining the Peacocks Centre.
‘‘As the proud new owners of the centre, we look forward to welcoming in many more brands such as HMV to enhance the customer’s shopping experience and to make Woking a desirable choice for shoppers.”