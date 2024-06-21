Surrey Highways has confirmed the next weekend closure of the M25 next month.
Junctions 10 and 11 will be closed both ways from 9pm on Friday, July 12 to 6am on Monday, July 15. It is for installation of a new bridge on the roundabout at Junction 10, and will be the third weekend closure.
It follows the closure in May, when National Highways undertook work between junctions 9 at Leatherhead, and 10 at Wisley. The local diversion route is the same for both directions:
Junction 10 to Junction 11: North bound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11.
Junction 11 to Junction 10: A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10.
Only drive if neccessary and try to avoid the closure by taking the M25 via the Dartford Crossing. For more information, visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/