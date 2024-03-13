Staff at Surrey County Council could walk out after a record number of employees backed strike action, unions have said.
For the last two years workers at the council have been offered less than the National Joint Council (NJC) pay award and less than most other neighbouring councils, according to Unison.
Last year, turnout for a full-strike ballot fell 40 votes short of the threshold required for legal industrial action, and the pay settlement was imposed without agreement.
This year, a consultative ballot of members, covering core Surrey County Council workers and support staff in Surrey maintained schools, concluded on Friday, March 1, and achieved enough votes with a 53 per cent turnout – with 87 per cent of members rejecting the four per cent average pay offer, and 91 per cent of those voting for strike action.
Union representatives are due to meet next week and have said that unless staff receive a “significantly improved offer” they will “be recommending a vote for a full legal industrial action ballot over the next few weeks”.
Paul Couchman, branch secretary of Surrey Unison, said: “Our members are more frustrated and more angry than they have ever been.
“Voting over 90 per cent for potential strike action is unprecedented in Surrey.
“We hope the council will see the strength of feeling of their staff and reconsider their offer.
“If there is no significantly improved offer from the council in the next few days we will have no choice other than to go to a formal ballot for strike action, where we are confident our members will once again respond positively to a call for action.”
A spokesperson for Surrey said: “We are still in talks with the Trade Unions regarding the 2024/25 pay offer therefore it would be inappropriate to comment while these discussions are still ongoing.”