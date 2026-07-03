Remembrance services in Surrey Heath which had been under threat after council funding was cut will take place this year as the community rounded together.
Remembrance services honour the service and sacrifice of those who died in conflicts since the First World War but events this year in Camberley were thrown into question after Surrey Heath Borough Council financial crisis forced it to make tough spending decisions.
Those cuts have led to the loss of 14 percent of its staff and £3million slashed from its budgets – and funding for the Camberley parade disappearing.
The Royal British Legion’s chairman Patrick Mathe described it as disappointing but not entirely unexpected.
Now, the Royal British Legion has confirmed the Remembrance parade service and wreath laying will go ahead following months of work behind the scenes.
Mr Mathe said: “From the outset, one thing remained clear, our determination that the Camberley Remembrance Parade would continue and would go ahead at all costs.
“The commitment of our members, local veterans, volunteers, community organisations and supporters to preserving this important tradition has never wavered.
“Following discussions with Surrey County Royal British Legion representatives, and the Camberley Branch Committee, a decision was taken to establish a community-led solution.
“Working alongside several dedicated supporters and volunteers, a new Remembrance community committee was formed to oversee the management, fundraising and delivery of the parade.
“Several respected members of the local community were approached, and it was unanimously agreed that Sarah-Jane Croke, chief executive of Surrey Heath Age Concern would chair the new committee.
“Since its formation, the committee has worked tirelessly to put the necessary arrangements in place and ensure that Remembrance in Camberley continues for future generations.”
Despite the funding cuts, the council said it would continue to support the service in any capacity within its limited resources, including through fundraising and the CEO’s own personal time.
Branch Chair Mathe said he was sincerely thankful to Surrey Heath and the staff who supported the Remembrance committee throughout the whole process.
He added: “The guidance, assistance and continued encouragement they have provided have been invaluable and have helped ensure that progress has been made at every stage.
“The commitment shown by all those involved demonstrates the strength of community spirit that exists across Surrey Heath.
“Remembrance in Camberley has always belonged to the community, and this year’s arrangements are a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose.”
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