Uncertainty hangs over the future of the Homebase store in Farnham after the deadline for bids passed this week.
Earlier this month, the troubled DIY retailer entered administration, with 74 stores across the UK and Ireland – including the Farnham branch on Guildford Road – earmarked for closure.
Since the administration announcement, other retailers, including Marks and Spencer, B&Q owner Kingfisher, and Home Bargains, have reportedly expressed interest in purchasing up to 25 of the threatened stores.
The November 29 deadline set by administrators Teneo was the final date for potential buyers to submit offers for the stores. A spokesperson for Teneo declined to confirm whether any bids had been received, adding, "We’re not releasing any additional details at this stage."
The Herald spoke with staff at the Farnham store, who, although unwilling to comment on the record, expressed concern for their jobs. While they were uncertain whether the store would be saved, they had heard it could close as soon as February next year if no buyer comes forward.
For now, the store remains open, allowing residents to take advantage of discounted products in the lead-up to Christmas. Staff also expressed relief that, for the time being, their jobs had not been suddenly jeopardised before the festive season.
The DIY store, however, is not accepting returns for unwanted items, regardless of whether they were purchased before or after the company went into administration.
Other Homebase stores in the region, including those in Woking, Godalming, and Basingstoke, have not been put on the market.