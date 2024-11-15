Hundreds of jobs around Surrey and Hampshire could be at risk as Homebase has collapsed into administration.
Homebase – which locally has branches in Farnham, Woking, Godalming, Winchester and Basingstoke – is owned by Hilco but it has faced challenges in finding a buyer for the struggling retailer.
The firm, which owns The Range, has snapped up the Homebase brand and dozens of stores, safeguarding around 1,600 jobs.
But some 49 branches remain under threat with administrators Teneo not confirming the locations.
There will be no immediate redundancies and our local Homebase stores will continue to trade in the interim.
The firm’s chief executive Damian McGloughlin admits the news will be “unsettling” for staff being so close to Christmas.
He claims a decline in consumer confidence, coupled with high inflation, global supply chain issues and unseasonable weather have caused an “incredibly challenging” trading climate for DIY stores.