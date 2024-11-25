Woking was illuminated with festive magic last week as Christopher Biggins switched on the town’s Christmas lights.
Hundreds of onlookers gathered in Jubilee Square to witness the veteran actor flick the switch, alongside Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, and the mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales.
The event also featured carol singing, live music, dance performances, and a traditional Christmas market offering seasonal gifts and festive refreshments.
This year’s Christmas tree was donated by the Woking Asian Business Forum as a symbol of community unity.
Throughout the festive season, visitors can enjoy the Christmas market, which will continue to offer seasonal gifts and warming refreshments.
Victoria Place will also host a variety of family-friendly events, including a Santa’s Grotto, interactive Elf Yourself Station, and a troupe of singing reindeer.
Biggins, one of the UK’s most beloved actors, will be in Woking throughout the holiday season, starring in the New Victoria Theatre’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty.
With a career spanning more than five decades, he is known for his roles in classic shows such as I, Claudius, Porridge, and Poldark. He is also legendary for his pantomime performances, having first starred as a dame in the mid-1970s.