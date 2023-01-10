FLOWERS and tributes have been left at the scene of a crash in Brookwood Lye Road, where a man died on Sunday.
Pictures and a heartfelt note referring to the man as "Timmy" have been tied to a tree by the side of the road, with bunches of flowers arranged below.
The man in his 30s was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a two-car collision shortly before 7pm on Sunday night. Police confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident saw a man in his 30s, two women in their 30s and a four-year-old girl all taken to hospital for medical treatment. The road was closed in both directions at the junctions with Blackhorse Road and Bagshot Road overnight, before reopening Monday morning.
"An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this sad incident," said a Surrey Police spokesman. "Were you travelling along Brookwood Lye Road on Sunday evening between about 6.30pm and 7pm?
"We are looking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage, helmet cam or any other footage or images that might be able to assist with our investigation to come forward."
Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police via webchat on www.surrey.police.uk or by calling 101, and quote incident number PR/4523005300.
Or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.