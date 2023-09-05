A CHOBHAM care home has celebrated a long service award to one of its staff.
Lesley Wright, a dedicated night care assistant at Coxhill Manor Nursing and Residential Home, recently marked her 25th anniversary at the home.
She started as a kitchen assistant, helping with the cooking and dishwashing, before becoming a carer during the day. She decided to move to working nights and has never looked back.
Lesley said: “When I started I didn’t think I would stick it out for a year as I worked in the catering team at Debenhams, which is very different.”
She has actually worked at the home for 28 years, but left for three months to pursue other opportunities before realising working at Coxhill Manor was her passion.
Reflecting on what she enjoys most about working at the home, Lesley continued: “I enjoy looking after the residents, talking to them. It has been hard work, but I appreciate everything the company and my colleagues have done for me.
“Every night is different, some are quiet, some are busy, but whatever they are, I enjoy working in a close team where everyone supports each other.”
Her most memorable and proudest experience at Coxhill Manor was passing her NVQ2 in Health and Social Care.
Lesley is planning to retire in the coming weeks and has said she will miss working at Coxhill as it has been a big part of her life.
She will miss her colleagues, in particular night care assistant Danielle, who she has watched develop as part of the night staff team.
Sudhir Sijapati, home manager of Coxhill Manor, praised Lesley and his team.
“We have a committed and dedicated team of night staff here at Coxhill and Lesley is proud to be a member of it.
“They all do an amazing job and take the opportunity to spend real quality time with our residents during the quieter hours.
“The team believe you should never underestimate the power of giving someone time.”
Coxhill Manor, part of the Aria Care Group, provides residential, nursing and dementia care.