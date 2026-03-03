The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, has unveiled a commemorative plaque on a new bench opposite the former Stollery's Electrical Shop on the Old Woking Road in West Byfleet.
“Alfred Stollery was a former chairman of the Woking Urban District Council and he wore the exact same mayoral chain as myself,” said Cllr Boote. “I have a picture of him wearing it in 1937 and his name is on my current chain.
“Last month, Alfred's grandson Adrian Bird and myself gathered together with Adrian's wife, Pat, his daughter and son-in law and other family members to honour Alfred and Alice Stollery.
“Adrian spoke about Alfred and Alice, and it's nice that the bench and plaque are across the road from where the original shop - now Superfish - stood and above which Alfred and Alice lived.”
Alfred and Alice moved to Byfleet/West Byfleet in 1912 with their son Cyril and remained until their deaths in 1956 and 59.
Having completed a six-year upholstery apprenticeship in Woodbridge, Suffolk, Alfred left for London to find work with West End firms and auctioneers.
Once, as he was working at a big London store, a lady and her maid, Alice, admired his skills and friendship followed.
Alfred joined a large furnishing company in Oatlands Village but visited Alice in London, and after several months they were married in Kensington in 1904.
After Alfred had worked for a number of years in Oatlands Village, his boss retired but helped Alfred set up a business of his own in Station Road, West Byfleet ,and a house in Claremont Road.
As the business prospered, Alfred was able to move to Rosemount Parade with a shop and workshop behind.
Then in 1916 Alfred received a telegram from his brother in Hartlepool asking him to adopt a 10-week-old girl he was no longer able to care for after his wife died. Grace Ellen was to be known as Lucy after her dead mother.
Alfred became involved with public work as councillor, chairman of the council, mayor, magistrate and school governor. He was also appointed a lay preacher and he would often deliver sermons at West Byfleet, Pyrford and Ockham.
Alfred and Alice lived in West Byfleet through two world wars and the shop was used as a reception centre for refugees.
Alice was known as a compassionate lady always working to help others, happy to remain in the background and support Alfred in all his ventures.
Alfred became more involved with public work and local concerns as chairman of the Rate Payers’ (later Residents’ Association), a Byfleet Village councillor, and with Woking Council, where he became chairman and mayor in 1936-37.
He was a governor of West Byfleet and Pyrford Schools and active in setting up Fulbrook and Sheerwater schools.
Alfred retired from public life in 1946. Alice passed away in 1956 and Alfred in 1959.
They had two children, Cyril and Lucy, and four grandchildren, Adrian, Susan, Roger and Ann.
