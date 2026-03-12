Twelve men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 47 years after police dismantled a county lines drug supply network operating across Surrey.
The convictions followed an investigation by Surrey Police’s specialist Centurion team, which targets organised drug networks across Surrey and Sussex.
The network was uncovered after the arrests of Sami Joseph, of Horley, and Kane Perkins, of no fixed abode, in September and December 2024.
Examination of their devices revealed conversations about drugs and money owed to a person known as “Yas”.
Further enquiries identified “Yas” as Yassin Siyahla, 32, of Redhill, who officers said was a lead member of the network. He was arrested in January 2025.
Investigators recovered further evidence from his devices linking other members of the group, including messages boasting about the quality of drugs and the large quantities they held.
Police said the network was so extensive that some members had no direct contact with others involved.
The Centurion team, formed in September 2020, coordinates Surrey and Sussex Police’s response to county lines drug dealing. Officers oversee cases from initial intelligence gathering through to sentencing, identifying key suspects, compiling evidence and working with the Metropolitan Police to dismantle supply networks.
Yassin Siyahla, 32, of Redhill, known to co-conspirators as “Yas”, was identified as a lead member of the network supplying cocaine and hash at a wholesale level. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to nine years.
Sami Joseph, 31, of Horley, used his phone as a drugs line, sharing menus and price lists advertising what was available to buy. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to four years.
Harry Stockwell, 28, of Reigate, conspired with Joseph and discussed how to run the operation. When officers executed simultaneous warrants, Joseph was found at Stockwell’s address and the pair were arrested together. Stockwell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to two years and three months.
Mehdi Hasan Ali, 32, of Horley, was identified through the examination of devices. Messages on his phone showed he supplied wholesale quantities of cocaine to Joseph. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to five years and eight months.
Amin Werfalli, 34, of Kensington, conspired to purchase a kilogram of cocaine from Siyahla for more than £30,000 and was saved in the lead member’s phone as “project management”. He was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and sentenced to four years.
Jake Dansie, 27, of Redhill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to three years and six months.
Yasin Halgane, 36, of Southwark, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ketamine and cannabis and was sentenced to five years and four months.
Danny Sayer, 26, of Farnham, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and was sentenced to four years and four months.
Lee Turner, 32, of Horley, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to three years and eight months.
Ahmed Mohamud, 31, of Kensington, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was sentenced to three years and nine months.
Ryan Howell, 34, of High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was sentenced to two years.
Kane Perkins, 25, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was sentenced to eight months.
PC David Oliver, of the Centurion team, said: “This investigation was only possible through the close collaboration between Surrey Police, Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police.
“Those involved in county lines operations are part of a criminal system that exploits vulnerable people and brings significant harm to our communities.
“Every day our teams work to identify offenders, disrupt their networks and protect those at risk, and this case demonstrates that no matter how long it takes, we will find those responsible.
“As a force we remain committed to tackling drug-related crime and safeguarding those who are targeted by these networks.
“Public information plays a crucial role in helping us tackle drug lines, and we are grateful for the continued support from our communities.
“If you have concerns about drug dealing or believe someone is being exploited, please report it to us. If you prefer not to speak directly to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”
For more information about how to spot and report drug dealing, visit the Surrey Police website.
