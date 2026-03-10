More than 120 predominantly commercial vehicles were stopped in Surrey as part of an ongoing crackdown on rural crime.
On Friday, 27 February, the Surrey Police rural crime team carried out a day of action, tackling waste crime and plant machinery theft. Officers stopped 122 vehicles, processed 26 offences and made one arrest.
Surrey Police issued 10 pieces of process for road traffic offences, including no tax and no insurance, and a man was arrested at the roadside for failing to provide a specimen of breath.
Ten waste-related offences, including carrying waste without a waste licence or not having a waste transfer licence, were identified by Mole Valley District Council, who issued £300 fixed penalty notices to each offender.
The Environment Agency have opened investigations into four additional complex waste matters.
Superintendent Chris Tinney, rural crime portfolio lead for Surrey Police, said: “Waste crimes have a far-reaching and hugely detrimental impact on our rural communities. The economic impact is also significantly high for farmers and landowners, who often spend thousands of pounds clearing illegally dumped waste from their land.
“We will be carrying out these enforcement operations across Surrey throughout the year alongside other rural crime priorities and dealing robustly with any offences we find.”
Matt Higginson, environment manager at the Environment Agency said, “I share the public’s anger at waste crime, where those responsible have no care for the environment.
“This road stop is one of many we do with our partners and should serve as a warning to those who would flout the law. We will continue to search out waste crime and won’t hesitate to act when operators work outside of the law.
“If anyone suspects illegal waste activity, you can report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline by calling 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.