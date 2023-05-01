A NEW production portraying the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney court case is coming to Woking, following a run in the West End.
Vardy v. Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is at the New Victoria Theatre as its first stop on a UK tour.
The production opened in November at Wyndham’s Theatre, where it played to packed houses and standing ovations.
The trial that gripped the nation has been adapted from seven days of High Court transcripts by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough’s Women’s Prize for Playwriting) and directed by Lisa Spirling (artistic director of Theatre503).
Reprising their roles will be Lucy May Barker as Rebekah Vardy and Laura Dos Santos as Coleen Rooney,
Jonathan Broadbent is Hugh Tomlinson QC and Nathan McMullen plays several roles, including footballers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.
From sting operations to sensational headlines, this production reveals what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama. Audiences can see first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.
Vardy v Rooney is a story stranger than fiction, with lurid one-liners and revelations blurring the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera. This moment in British media history captivated the country but while public debate raged, only a handful of people witnessed what happened in the trial. Now audiences can watch the intrigue and intricacies of the case live on stage.
Vardy v Rooney plays in Woking on Friday and Saturday 26 and 27 May.