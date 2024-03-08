Ewbank's auction house in Surrey will unfold a four-day spectacle of masterpieces by two of Britain’s leading marine painters of the 20th century among other treasures from across the globe next week.
The bidding kicks off on March 20 with a dazzling display of opulence. Exquisite jewellery, timepieces that whisper tales of history on your wrist, and coins bearing the echoes of empires past will set the stage for a bidding frenzy.
As the clock ticks to March 21, silver will gleam alongside captivating fine art, transforming your home into a private gallery of treasures.
But the journey into the world of wonder doesn't end there. On March 22, the auction will unveil a trove of antiques, rare books with stories long forgotten, meticulously preserved stamps, and the exotic allure of Asian art.
Antique furniture, each piece a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era, will make a grand statement in your abode.
One of the stars of the show on March 21 is a Norman Wilkinson oil on canvas featuring a view of HMS Bulwark in Valetta Harbour, Malta.
Commissioned by the makers of Senior Service Cigarettes, this signed painting, accompanied by a colour print of the same subject, is estimated to be worth £1,500 to £2,500.
Wilkinson, a Cambridge-born artist celebrated for his marine scenes, boasts a prolific career with over 500 exhibitions and a legacy displayed in institutions like the National Maritime Museum and the Royal Academy.
Harold Wyllie, son of the renowned marine painter William Lionel Wyllie, shares the spotlight in this maritime extravaganza.
Two of Harold's marine scenes, including a commission for Senior Service cigarettes, will be up for auction.
Notably, HMS Raleigh leading the last Squadron of the Royal Navy under canvas in 1899, a signed oil on canvas, is estimated at £700 to £1,000. Another masterpiece, the signed oil on canvas depicting HMS Alert on an Arctic expedition, is expected to fetch £800 to £1,200.
Adding a touch of diversity is the work of Sir William Russell Flint (1880-1969), famed for his idealised nudes. Antonina, a reclining nude in Flint’s signature coloured chalks, signed and framed, is available with an estimated guide of £700 to £1,000.
For those eager to explore the value of their treasures, Ewbank's invites inquiries for valuations. Reach out to their dedicated team at 01483 223101 or via email at [email protected]
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, with no need for appointments. Live internet bidding is available through ewbanks.co.uk, ensuring enthusiasts worldwide can partake in this extraordinary auction.
Founded in 1990 by Chris Ewbank, the auction house is now in its third generation with Andrew Ewbank at the helm.
A family steeped in auction tradition since the 1930s, Ewbank's continues to offer a unique blend of history, craftsmanship, and artistic brilliance to the discerning collector.
Don't miss your chance to be part of this grand maritime auction – an opportunity to claim a piece of nautical history for your own collection.