Chairman of Woking Town Twinning Association, John Kingsbury, was delighted to greet the Lord Mayor of Rastatt, Frau Monika Muller, at the Hilton Hotel on 6 March.
Elected in October 2023, Frau Muller is the first female mayor in the history of the baroque city of Rastatt in Baden-Württemberg, this being her first visit to its twin town of Woking. The twinning charter between Woking and Rastatt was signed in 2001 by then mayor Ian Eastwood.
Later that evening the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, president of Woking Town Twinning Association, and her consort, David Walsh, joined Frau Muller and members of the WTTA executive committee for dinner in the Oxbo Restaurant overlooking Woking, including a visit to the popular Loft Sky Bar in the hotel.
After coffee at The Lightbox the following morning, Mayor Muller was treated to a tour of the galleries conducted by Heather Thomas, head of learning and engagement, featuring the Ingram sculptures, and paintings by JMW Turner and Surrey artists.
While some comparisons were made between the high-tech headquarters of the McLaren Group and the Mercedes-Benz production plant in Rastatt, Woking’s heritage collection with exhibits about Brookwood Cemetery and the Shah Jahan mosque offered a complete contrast.
Afterwards Mayor Muller was impressed by a visit to Woking Borough Council’s Civic Offices.
Lunch was arranged at Latino’s Restaurant in Commercial Way, during which Town Twinning Association members were invited to meet Mayor Muller to discuss the differences on life in the two towns.
In the evening Frau Müller was hosted by the Mayor of Woking at her Gala Charity Ball in support of Citizens Advice Woking.
Mayor Muller made a short speech in perfect English and presented a cuckoo clock from Rastatt to the Mayor of Woking.
WTTA members are looking forward to the opportunity of visiting Rastatt in June.
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