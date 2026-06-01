A West Byfleet school has received some grade news as they’re operating at a “higher standard than expected” in nearly all areas according to Ofsted inspectors.
Marist Catholic Primary School caters for 420 pupils aged between four and 11 and right from the start of their time there, the children enjoy learning and learn well.
The Reception classes are described not just as “highly effective” but also “joyful” places “where children flourish”. This ethos continues throughout the school so that academic achievement is above average and there is little absenteeism.
The report attributes this to the pupils feeling “happy, valued and secure at school” and to staff working closely with families and taking a “supportive and cooperative approach that helps remove barriers to regular attendance early”.
The inspectors noted that children were showing “excellent behaviour and positive attitudes” and that they felt supported and included by staff.
The pupils have a voice and are listened to which has led to “confidence, responsibility and pride” and all the personal development and wellbeing is inclusive regardless of a child’s abilities and background.
The pupils find good wellbeing mirrored in the way staff are supported too with leaders careful to ensure that staff are not overloaded and understand the clear expectations and routines.
This all leads to a school where “pupils at every age achieve well because they secure essential knowledge across subjects” and it is particularly notable that disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities “achieve very well across all subjects”.
Overall the school was awarded a ‘strong standard’ in achievement, attendance and behaviour, early years, inclusion, leadership and governance, and personal development and wellbeing.
It achieved ‘expected standard’ in curriculum and achievement. The curriculum was noted as “broad, balanced and ambitious” and the teaching able to meet the varied needs of pupils.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.